GBNews published this video item, entitled “Pensioners to receive up to £600 to help with their energy bills this winter | Mel Stride MP” – below is their description.

‘I think it will be of huge value to millions of people up and down the country.’ Secretary of State of Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, discusses how over 11.6 million pensioners will start to receive up to £600 to help with their energy bills this winter Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.