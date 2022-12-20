Pensioner convicted of 1975 rape and murder of teenager after ‘one in a billion DNA match’

Pensioner convicted of 1975 rape and murder of teenager after 'one in a billion dna match'

A pensioner has been found guilty of the vicious rape and murder of a teenager nearly 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.

Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.

The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder on the directions of a judge.

Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a one-in-a-billion DNA match decades later.

