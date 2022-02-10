Peloton CEO steps down amid Q4 earnings miss and takeover rumors, company to cut 2,800 jobs

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Peloton CEO steps down amid Q4 earnings miss and takeover rumors, company to cut 2,800 jobs” – below is their description.

Peloton’s CEO, John Foley, announced Tuesday morning he’d be stepping down as the company’s chief executive and that former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy would replace him. The company is also cutting nearly 3,000 jobs in an internal restructuring aimed at cutting costs.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Zelensky releases video statement saying it’s time to ‘Wake up’

Category: News

At a minimum, first responders must be let in, says nuclear expert

Category: News

It makes no sense to have fighting this close to a nuclear power plant, says expert

Category: News

In This Story: John Foley

John Foley is an American billionaire and business executive who co-founded Peloton. He has also served as a president of Barnes & Noble.

Born in 1971, Foley received the Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Georgia Tech and the Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

2 Recent Items: John Foley

Laid-off Peloton employees crash meeting with new CEO Barry McCarthy

Category: News

Peloton CEO John Foley steps down, company plans to slash 2,800 jobs

Category: News

In This Story: Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an American exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. Peloton’s main products are Internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills that enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media. Wikipedia
Stock ticker: PTON (NASDAQ)
Founder: John Foley

2 Recent Items: Peloton

Peloton’s new CEO says a sale is not in the cards for company

Category: Business

Why 2022 will be the biggest year ever for the women’s peloton | Eurosport Cycling

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....