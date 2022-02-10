CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Peloton CEO steps down amid Q4 earnings miss and takeover rumors, company to cut 2,800 jobs” – below is their description.

Peloton’s CEO, John Foley, announced Tuesday morning he’d be stepping down as the company’s chief executive and that former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy would replace him. The company is also cutting nearly 3,000 jobs in an internal restructuring aimed at cutting costs. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

