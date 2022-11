ABC News published this video item, entitled “Pediatric cancer survivor shares story after becoming youngest American in space” – below is their description.

Hayley Arceneaux became the youngest American to go to space last year after she spent three days in orbit on Space-X’s Inspiration rocket. She is telling her story in a new book. ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.