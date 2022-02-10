GBNews published this video item, entitled “Paul Gambaccini calls for light to be shed on Met Police following Cressida Dick resignation” – below is their description.

'It's time to roll away the stone and shed light on what's in the cave' Paul Gambaccini reacts to Cressida Dick's resignation as Met Police Commissioner, exclusively on GB News.

