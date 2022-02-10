Patients wait in pain as COVID cases swamp Darwin hospital | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Patients wait in pain as COVID cases swamp Darwin hospital | ABC News” – below is their description.

The Northern Territory’s COVID case numbers remain stubbornly high as a strained health system continues to feel the pinch of the ongoing outbreak.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Ukrainian refugees seek shelter in Polish supermarket | ABC News

Category: News

After two years WA’s hard border has finally fallen |ABC News

Category: News

Parents’ incredible escape from Ukrainian city of Kharkiv | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Shelling sparks fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant, world leaders condemn the attack | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Queenslanders warned that demand for building materials likely to increase | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukrainian refugees seek shelter in Polish supermarket | ABC News

Category: News

After two years WA’s hard border has finally fallen |ABC News

Category: News

Parents’ incredible escape from Ukrainian city of Kharkiv | ABC News

Category: News

Navy use child rescue capsules to evacuate kids from Werrington flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

New born baby rescued from flood waters at Shanes Park | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Live: China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: Northern Territory

The Northern Territory (aka NT) is a vast federal territory in Australia famed for its Outback desert landscapes. In the arid Red Centre lie the iconic sandstone monolith Uluru (Ayers Rock), the red-rock domes of Kata Tjuta and the sculpted cliffs of Kings Canyon in Watarrka National Park.

Alice Springs is the gateway town to the Red Centre desert.

The NT covers 1,349,129 square kilometres (520,902 sq mi). It is sparsely populated, with a population of only 245,353.

The economy is based largely on mining and petroleum, which during 2018–2019 contributed 23% of the gross state product, or $5.68 billion, accounting for 92.4% of exports.

The capital and largest city is Darwin. The population is concentrated in coastal regions and along the Stuart Highway.

2 Recent Items: Northern Territory

Mask mandate set to end in the Northern Territory | ABC News

Category: News

Helicopter crash victim identified as ‘Outback Wrangler’ cast member | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....