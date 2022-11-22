Passengers pin man to floor after he attempts to ‘storm cockpit’

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Passengers pin man to floor after he attempts to ‘storm cockpit'” – below is their description.

Crew and passengers were forced to restrain a passenger on Friday after he “stormed the cockpit” on a flight from Poland to the US.

Customers on the LOT Polish Airlines flight LO26 were alarmed when the man reportedly ran at and banged on the cockpit door, becoming aggressive and shouting at staff when he was refused entry.

An eyewitness from the flight told New York’s NBC News that flight attendants and passengers banded together to tackle the man and pin him to the floor of the aircraft.

Passenger JT Genter took to Twitter to record the incident, which happened shortly after 8pm, after the plane had already landed.

