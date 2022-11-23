7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Passenger train derails and crashes through barrier at Grange | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The transport minister admits it is lucky no one was killed when a passenger train careered off the track at Grange. An urgent investigation has been launched but the line has already re-opened with authorities insisting it is perfectly safe. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

