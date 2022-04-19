Partygate: Boris Johnson under pressure to resign after Commons apology falls flat

The Prime Minister has faced the House of Commons for the first time since receiving a fine from the Metropolitan Police.

Boris Johnson repeated his apology for breaking covid lockdown rules but for those on the opposite benches – and his own – the apology wasn’t enough. All three opposition leaders have called on the Prime Minister to resign.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

