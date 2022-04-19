Sky News published this video item, entitled “Partygate: Boris Johnson under pressure to resign after Commons apology falls flat” – below is their description.

The Prime Minister has faced the House of Commons for the first time since receiving a fine from the Metropolitan Police. Boris Johnson repeated his apology for breaking covid lockdown rules but for those on the opposite benches – and his own – the apology wasn’t enough. All three opposition leaders have called on the Prime Minister to resign. Sky News YouTube Channel

