by
The Independent published this video item, entitled "Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots revealed"

Phrygian caps will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution’s spirit.

“‘Phryges’ aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society,” Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine said on Monday.

The Phrygian caps were favoured over animals, who have mostly been the first choice in other Olympics – such as the ‘Bing Dwen Dwen’ panda at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing this year.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.

