ITV News published this video item, entitled “Parents of one-year-old boy who died after swallowing toy battery call for ban | ITV News” – below is their description.

The parents of a one-year-old baby who died after swallowing a button battery (from his toy monkey) have said they feel “robbed of their son” as they call for their outright ban.

Hughie McMahon was just 19-months-old when he died after swallowing the battery, his parents believe, came from his £16 VTech Swing and Sing monkey teddy.

The button battery turned his blood acidic and burned a coin-sized hole in his heart.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3oEXpgW

ITV News YouTube Channel