NBC News published this video item, entitled “Panel: Bipartisan Omnibus Bill A ‘Rebuke Of MAGA Republican Talking Points’” – below is their description.

Among the items in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Congress hopes to pass this week is additional money to help prosecute January 6th rioters. The additional funding is meant to help prosecute January 6th and other domestic terrorism-related cases. NBC News YouTube Channel

