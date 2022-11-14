7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Palaszczuk government comes under fire for delays in domestic and family violence action | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The Palaszczuk Government has come under fire for delays on a key recommendation.. in a landmark review about domestic and family violence. The McMurdo report called for a supervisor to be appointed to oversee reforms almost a year ago, but the job is still vacant. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

