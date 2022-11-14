Painted with pride: Cameroon fans show their true colours

Many Cameroonian fans will not make it to Qatar.

But they will be doing their best to be seen and heard.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Yaounde on how some are using body paint to show their support.

In This Story: Cameroon

Cameroon, officially the Republic of Cameroon, is a country in Central Africa and West Africa.

Cameroon is home to over 250 native languages spoken by nearly 25 million people. Cameroon became a German colony in 1884 known as Kamerun. In 1960, the French-administered part of Cameroon became independent. The southern part of British Cameroons federated with it in 1961 to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon. The federation was abandoned in 1972. The country was renamed the United Republic of Cameroon in 1972 and the Republic of Cameroon in 1984.

The official languages of Cameroon are French and English. Its religious population consists of 70.7% Christians and 24.4% Muslims. It is governed as a Unitary presidential republic and has good relations with the major powers of France, the United Kingdom and China.

The largest cities in population-terms are Douala on the Wouri River, its economic capital and main seaport, Yaoundé, its political capital, and Garoua.

The country is well known for its successful national football team.

In This Story: Nicolas Haque

“Nicolas Haque is an award-winning roving news correspondent based out of Dakar, Senegal. He started working for Al Jazeera in 2008 as a correspondent in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before moving to Senegal in 2013. Previously, he worked in current affairs for ITN, Channel 4 News, BBC Asian Programmes and ABC News in London. A member of the African Foreign Press Association, he holds an MA honours in Anthropology from the School of Oriental and African Studies, London.” Source – Al Jazeera English website

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

