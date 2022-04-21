Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “‘Our last days’: Ukraine commander in Mariupol appeals for help” – below is their description.

A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting Russian forces in Mariupol says his forces were “may be facing our last days, if not hours”, as Russia issued a new ultimatum to fighters holding out inside a steel plant in the besieged city.

“The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one,” Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said as he appealed for extraction from the last stronghold in Mariupol in a Facebook post early on Wednesday.

Hundreds of civilians are believed to be sheltering in the basement of the besieged Azovstal factory, a vast plant with underground tunnels.

Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar reports from Lviv in western Ukraine.

–

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel