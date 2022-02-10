Global News published this video item, entitled “Ontario to resume non-urgent surgeries following drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations | FULL” – below is their description.

Ontario’s top medical official, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced on Thursday that due to a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures across the province will begin to gradually resume.

Plus, due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and higher rate of youth vaccinations, Moore also announced schools have the green light to resume extra-curricular activities such as sports and musical practices – to which students could remove their face masks.

The briefing comes a day after Health Minister Christine Elliott stressed that even as some provinces are dropping some COVID-19 mandates, like the proof of vaccination system, there are no plans to do the same in Ontario.

However, there are reports that while Premier Doug Ford does not appear to be changing his plans, options may be presented to cabinet to speed up the timeline of ending existing capacity limits in indoor spaces.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8608972/ontario-covid-update-feb-10/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #COVID19 #coronavirus

Global News YouTube Channel