Ontario to recommend public don masks, but no mandate expected | live

by
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to make an announcement Monday where he will recommend the public don masks regularly, however, the province is not planning to institute another mask mandate.

Premier Doug Ford laid out the top doctor’s message on Sunday, saying people should wear a mask “every time possible,” as pediatric hospitals across the province deal with an unprecedented surge of very sick children.

It comes as respiratory illnesses continue to surge across the country, with both COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) each circulating through the public. Although masks aren’t perfect at a population level, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, said they still can reduce the risk of infection.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9274801/ontario-premier-doug-ford-urges-masking-stops-short-of-imposing-mandate/

Global News YouTube Channel

