Ontario health-care workers present doug ford with "christmas card" of demands

Ontario health-care workers and union representatives spoke Tuesday ahead of presenting an “all we want for Christmas” holiday card to Premier Doug Ford, with demands to the provincial government including dropping its appeal of a court decision on Bill 124, which caps pay increases at one per cent or three years for public sector workers.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice declared the bill unconstitutional in a decision on Nov. 29. However, the provincial government has said it would appeal the decision. The legislation came into effect in 2019 and saw several unions and impacted workers fighting the law ever since.

Bernie Robinson, interim president of the Ontario Nurses Association, said the court decision was a “glimmer of hope,” but the relief they felt was short-lived when the possible appeal was announced. She called on the premier to “stop attacking workers.”

