Ontario couple serve breakfast to unsheltered people to honour their son

Tom and Christine Nayler serve breakfast seven days a week to people experiencing homelessness in Barrie, Ont., in honour of their son, Ryan, who died in 2020. Christine says she feels her son’s spirit is with them, guiding the work they do in the community. CBC News YouTube Channel

