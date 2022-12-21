CBC News published this video item, entitled “Onion Lake Cree Nation suing Alberta government, premier over Sovereignty Act” – below is their description.
Onion Lake Cree Nation launched legal action Monday over the Alberta Sovereignty Act, saying it infringes on treaty rights. ‘We’re the first out of the gate in respect of filing a challenge,’ Michael Marchen, lawyer for the Treaty 6 First Nation, tells Power & Politics, adding that ‘there is a great deal of interest among other treaty nations.’CBC News YouTube Channel
