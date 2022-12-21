Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Onion Lake Cree Nation launched legal action Monday over the Alberta Sovereignty Act, saying it infringes on treaty rights. ‘We’re the first out of the gate in respect of filing a challenge,’ Michael Marchen, lawyer for the Treaty 6 First Nation, tells Power & Politics, adding that ‘there is a great deal of interest among other treaty nations.’

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Onion Lake Cree Nation suing Alberta government, premier over Sovereignty Act” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News: