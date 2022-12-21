Onion Lake Cree Nation suing Alberta government, premier over Sovereignty Act

by
Onion lake cree nation suing alberta government, premier over sovereignty act

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Onion Lake Cree Nation suing Alberta government, premier over Sovereignty Act” – below is their description.

Onion Lake Cree Nation launched legal action Monday over the Alberta Sovereignty Act, saying it infringes on treaty rights. ‘We’re the first out of the gate in respect of filing a challenge,’ Michael Marchen, lawyer for the Treaty 6 First Nation, tells Power & Politics, adding that ‘there is a great deal of interest among other treaty nations.’

CBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News:

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Category: News

Barbara Walters, trailblazing U.S. journalist, dies at 93

Category: News

Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s redacted tax returns released

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.