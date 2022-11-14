One year on from the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing | Sophie Reaper reports

One year on from the liverpool women's hospital bombing | sophie reaper reports

One year ago today, Emad Al Swealmeen blew up a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. The incident was deemed to be an act of terrorism.

GB News North West of England Reporter, Sophie Reaper, spoke with Darren Knowles, a security guard on duty that day, about what he saw.

