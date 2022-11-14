GBNews published this video item, entitled “One year on from the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing | Sophie Reaper reports” – below is their description.

One year ago today, Emad Al Swealmeen blew up a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. The incident was deemed to be an act of terrorism. GB News North West of England Reporter, Sophie Reaper, spoke with Darren Knowles, a security guard on duty that day, about what he saw. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.