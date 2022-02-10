FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “‘One Ocean Summit’: In the city of Mbour, fishing nets go empty • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

Covering more than 70 percent of the earth’s surface, oceans provide not only nourishment but act as regulators in terms of the climate. The One Ocean Summit will look at the effects of climate change, conservation, tourism, fishing, pollution and how coastal cities can tackle rising sea levels. In the city of Mbour, in Senegal, fishermen face an uncertain future. #Mbour #Ocean #Summit 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

