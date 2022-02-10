‘One Ocean Summit’: In the city of Mbour, fishing nets go empty • FRANCE 24 English



FRANCE 24 English

Covering more than 70 percent of the earth’s surface, oceans provide not only nourishment but act as regulators in terms of the climate. The One Ocean Summit will look at the effects of climate change, conservation, tourism, fishing, pollution and how coastal cities can tackle rising sea levels. In the city of Mbour, in Senegal, fishermen face an uncertain future.

