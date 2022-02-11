On Your Doorstep: GB News in Leamington Spa

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “On Your Doorstep: GB News in Leamington Spa” – below is their description.

‘It needs to happen at some point. I don’t think it needs to happen right now.’

GB News West Midlands Reporter Balvinder Sidhu spoke with students in Leamington Spa on their experiences during lockdown, and if the lifting of Covid restrictions is coming too early.

