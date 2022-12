NBC News published this video item, entitled “Omnibus Bill Could Help ‘Prevent Another Plot To Overturn An Election’” – below is their description.

The text of the $1.7 trillion government funding bill includes an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, which aims to eliminate the legal ambiguities Trump supporters attempted to exploit on January 6, 2021. NBC News YouTube Channel

