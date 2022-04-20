Ohio Doctor Acquitted of Murder in 14 Fentanyl Overdose Deaths

A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel’s attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

