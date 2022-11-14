NZ’s ambassador says ties with China diverse, deep, multifaceted

by
Nz's ambassador says ties with china diverse, deep, multifaceted

CGTN published this video item, entitled “NZ’s ambassador says ties with China diverse, deep, multifaceted” – below is their description.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and New Zealand, and the bond is only getting closer. CGTN’s Dai Kaiyi talks to New Zealand’s Ambassador to China Clare Fearnley on her view of the ties and the potential between the two countries going forward.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/NZ-s-ambassador-says-ties-with-China-diverse-deep-multifaceted-1eWTvTrgipq/index.html

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

4 Recent Items: New Zealand

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Classic Highlights: England face New Zealand in the RWC Semi-Final

Category: Media, Rugby Union

England train ahead of their massive clash with New Zealand rugby

Category: Rugby Union

I get Emotional after the RWC2021 FINAL!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.