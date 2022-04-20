NYPD Looking Into Multiple Suspects Connected To Body Found In Duffel Bag

The NYPD has identified yet to be named persons of interest in the homicide of a 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal whose body was found inside a duffle bag on the side of the road in Queens. Police are now saying the death was not random and the suspect likely had access to her home.

