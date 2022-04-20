NBC News published this video item, entitled “NYPD Looking Into Multiple Suspects Connected To Body Found In Duffel Bag” – below is their description.

The NYPD has identified yet to be named persons of interest in the homicide of a 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal whose body was found inside a duffle bag on the side of the road in Queens. Police are now saying the death was not random and the suspect likely had access to her home. NBC News YouTube Channel

