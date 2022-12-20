GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nurses’ strikes: NHS nurses and staff share theirs thoughts with GB News on the walkout” – below is their description.

NHS nurses and staff tell GB News what they think of the nurses’ strikes taking place up and down the UK. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.