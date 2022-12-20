Nurses’ strikes: NHS declares ‘critical incidents’ as government and unions refuse to budge

Nurses’ strikes: nhs declares ‘critical incidents’ as government and unions refuse to budge

The message from NHS bosses was stark – patient safety cannot be guaranteed when ambulance staff go on strike tomorrow.

Last ditch talks between union bosses and the Health Secretary today failed to produce a breakthrough, and with the government refusing to budge on pay with either ambulance staff or nurses – who walked out today for a second time – the disruption looks destined to spill into the new year.

Tonight, critical incidents have already been declared in at least eight ambulance and hospital trusts across the country.

