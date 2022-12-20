GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nurses Strikes | Health Secretary Steve Barclay says Government are ‘prioritising the NHS.'” – below is their description.

'We are prioritising the NHS. We have accepted the reccomendations in full.' Health Secretary Steve Barclay, reacts to Nurses staging a second walkout in row over pay.

