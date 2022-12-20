GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nurses strike | ‘Government not prepared to discuss pay’ says GB News Political Editor” – below is their description.

‘The Government are saying that they will meet with the unions but they are not prepared to discuss pay.’ GB News Political Editor, Darren McCaffrey, reacts to thousands of nurses staging a second walkout in a row over pay. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

