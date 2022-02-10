Nuclear fusion breakthrough: Is limitless energy within reach?

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Nuclear fusion breakthrough: Is limitless energy within reach?” – below is their description.

Scientists in the UK say they have made a major breakthrough in their quest to develop practical nuclear fusion, an achievement hailed as a “milestone” on the path towards cheap and clean energy on earth.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Putin says invasion going according to plan

Category: News

President Zelenskyy: from comedian to commander-in-chief | Start Here

Category: News

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....