Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Nuclear fusion breakthrough: Is limitless energy within reach?” – below is their description.

Scientists in the UK say they have made a major breakthrough in their quest to develop practical nuclear fusion, an achievement hailed as a “milestone” on the path towards cheap and clean energy on earth. Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

