NBC News published this video item, entitled “NTSB: 2 Planes In Deadly Dallas Crash Not Equipped With ‘Black Box’” – below is their description.

Six people are dead after two planes collided in a fiery mid-flight crash during a World War II air show in Dallas, Texas. NTSB board member Michael Graham said neither plane was equipped with a flight data recorder, also known as the “black box.” NBC News YouTube Channel

