NTSB: 2 Planes In Deadly Dallas Crash Not Equipped With ‘Black Box’

by
NBC News published this video item, entitled “NTSB: 2 Planes In Deadly Dallas Crash Not Equipped With ‘Black Box’” – below is their description.

Six people are dead after two planes collided in a fiery mid-flight crash during a World War II air show in Dallas, Texas. NTSB board member Michael Graham said neither plane was equipped with a flight data recorder, also known as the “black box.”

NBC News YouTube Channel

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

