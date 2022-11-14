7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW’s flood crisis has taken a devastating turn | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The state’s flood crisis has taken a devastating turn with a natural disaster declared in the Central West. The worst of it is around Molong and Eugowra, near Orange, where locals have been plucked from their roof tops as their homes disappeared and there’s plenty more water on the way. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

