Nsw ses weather and flood update | 7news

NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York, Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke and the Bureau of Meteorology’s Steve Bernasconi provide a weather and flood update. Residents have been urged to be on high alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a series of weather warnings to five states across Australia. More: https://7news.link/3fWyTqO 7NEWS at 6pm. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

