Nsw residents will have easier access to medications through local pharmacies | 7news

The NSW government is making it easier to access more medications through a local pharmacy to ease the pressure on patients who find it difficult to get an appointment with a GP.

The landmark reform will expand the number of vaccinations pharmacists can administer, trial pharmacists, prescribing medication for urinary tract infections and also develop a pilot for trained pharmacists to prescribe medications for a range of other conditions.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the proposed reforms aim to relieve pressure on emergency departments and wait times to see a GP, by giving the community more access to primary care services.

The NSW government will increase the community’s access to primary care through,

– Authorising pharmacists to administer a wider range of public health and travel vaccinations from 14 November 2022, including Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Poliomyelitis, Typhoid and Zoster.

– Funding a 12-month trial to evaluate allowing pharmacists to prescribe medication for urinary tract infections; and

– Supporting a state-wide pilot where appropriately trained pharmacists can prescribe medications for certain conditions, such as skin ailments, ear infections, and hormonal contraception.

