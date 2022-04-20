NSW Premier’s text about transgender athletes leaked | 9 News Australia

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has supported the Prime Minister’s views on transgender athletes in a leaked text message, claiming that it is a “matter of fairness and physiology”.

