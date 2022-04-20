9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW Premier’s text about transgender athletes leaked | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has supported the Prime Minister’s views on transgender athletes in a leaked text message, claiming that it is a “matter of fairness and physiology”.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.