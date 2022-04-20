Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has supported the Prime Minister’s views on transgender athletes in a leaked text message, claiming that it is a “matter of fairness and physiology”.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW Premier’s text about transgender athletes leaked | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

