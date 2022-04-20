9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW Premier announces major changes to NSW COVID-19 isolation rules | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that major changes to COVID-19 isolation rules will come into effect in the state this weekend with household contacts no longer required to quarantine. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

