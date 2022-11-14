7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW police now have access to one of Australia’s most extensive translating services | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The NSW police force now has access to one of the country’s most extensive translating and interpreting services, capable of offering round the clock assistance in more than 100 different languages. Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the new memorandum of understanding between the NSW police force and multicultural NSW would give police access to more translators and interpreters statewide. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.