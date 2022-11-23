Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Nurses across New South Wales are walking off the job today for 24 hours, demanding better pay and staff ratios. In other news, the Reserve Bank of Australia has issued a dire warning to Australian workers as the government pushes to get wages moving.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW nurses strike for fourth time, RBA’s dire economic warning | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Recent from 9 News Australia: