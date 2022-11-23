9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW nurses strike for fourth time, RBA’s dire economic warning | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
Nurses across New South Wales are walking off the job today for 24 hours, demanding better pay and staff ratios. In other news, the Reserve Bank of Australia has issued a dire warning to Australian workers as the government pushes to get wages moving.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.