Nsw nurses protest wages and better staffing numbers | 7news

It’s normally a gentle caring profession, but the state’s nurses are now as mad as hell. Today they staged their fourth, and possibly biggest, stop work rally.

Many in surgical scrubs, walked off the job and marched on NSW Parliament demanding a fair pay increase and better staffing numbers.

