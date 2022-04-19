NSW and Victoria to scrap close contact rule, China signs military deal | 9 News Australia

by

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW and Victoria to scrap close contact rule, China signs military deal | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

New South Wales and Victoria are set to change the COVID-19 isolation rule by the weekend, meaning close contacts will no longer need to quarantine. In other news, Australia is “deeply disappointed” by a controversial security pact signed by the Solomon Islands and China despite major efforts to scupper the deal, which could see the Asian giant establish a military presence in the South Pacific island nation.

