NSW and Victoria to scrap close contact rule, China signs military deal | 9 News Australia

New South Wales and Victoria are set to change the COVID-19 isolation rule by the weekend, meaning close contacts will no longer need to quarantine. In other news, Australia is “deeply disappointed” by a controversial security pact signed by the Solomon Islands and China despite major efforts to scupper the deal, which could see the Asian giant establish a military presence in the South Pacific island nation. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

