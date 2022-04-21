NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – April 20 | NBC News NOW

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – April 20 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.

Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as a commander says his brigade may be facing their final hours, recreational marijuana will be legal in New Jersey and Johnny Depp took the stand in a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

Arizona Wildfires Burn Over 25,000 Acres, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

In This Story: New Jersey

New Jersey is a northeastern U.S. state with some 130 miles of Atlantic coast. Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan, is the site of Liberty State Park, where ferries embark for nearby Ellis Island, with its historic Immigration Museum, and the iconic Statue of Liberty. The Jersey Shore includes notable resort towns like historic Asbury Park and Cape May, with its preserved Victorian buildings.

2 Recent Items: New Jersey

New Jersey Kicks Off Recreational Weed Sales, French President Shows Off Chest Hair | Tonight Show

Category: Entertainment, Media

Officials investigate high school connected to over 100 reported brain tumors

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....