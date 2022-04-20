This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
NBC News published this video item, entitled “NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – April 19 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.
Russia claims it has begun a new phase of its invasion, masks on U.S. transportation are mostly optional after a judge’s ruling, and a closer look at what it’s like to work on the trains that have been evacuating millions of Ukrainians to safety.
