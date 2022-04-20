NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – April 19 | NBC News NOW

Russia claims it has begun a new phase of its invasion, masks on U.S. transportation are mostly optional after a judge’s ruling, and a closer look at what it’s like to work on the trains that have been evacuating millions of Ukrainians to safety.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

