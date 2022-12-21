NOW Tonight – Dec. 20 | NBC News NOW

by
Now tonight - dec. 20 | nbc news now

NBC News published this video item, entitled “NOW Tonight – Dec. 20 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.

An arctic blast could bring “life-threatening” temperatures to parts of the U.S., a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California leaving two people dead, the White House says that Title 42 is “no longer justified,” and Walgreens and CVS limit the sales of children’s medications amid the tripledemic.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

CDC Warns Of XBB Covid Subvariant Ahead Of New Year’s Celebrations

Category: News

In This Story: California

California, a western U.S. state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles. Its terrain includes cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Central Valley farmland and the Mojave Desert. The city of Los Angeles is the seat of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Hilly San Francisco is known for the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and cable cars.

2 Recent Items: California

How An Atmospheric River Will Affect California’s Central Valley

Category: News

How Inflation Is Impacting This Year’s Rose Parade

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.