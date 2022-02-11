9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Novavax rollout to begin from Monday, Andrew Peacock remembered | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is set to rollout across Australia from next week for people aged over 18 years. In other news, a state memorial service is being held for former Liberal leader Andrew Peacock, who passed away last year at the age of 82 in his home. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

