CBC News published this video item, entitled “‘Not the right time’ for Alberta to lift pandemic restrictions: Edmonton mayor” – below is their description.

The City of Edmonton is exploring its own proof-of-vaccination system after the provincial government ended its program earlier this week. Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi joins Power & Politics to talk about the possible municipal vaccine passport and why pandemic restrictions need to be removed gradually, not abruptly. CBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.