‘Not the right time’ for Alberta to lift pandemic restrictions: Edmonton mayor

The City of Edmonton is exploring its own proof-of-vaccination system after the provincial government ended its program earlier this week. Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi joins Power & Politics to talk about the possible municipal vaccine passport and why pandemic restrictions need to be removed gradually, not abruptly.

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

