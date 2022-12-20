‘Not right’: Rishi Sunak calls out Gary Neville for NHS comments

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has responded to pundit and former footballer Gary Neville, after he criticised the Government’s approach to striking nurses and workers. The ex-Manchester United defender compared the plight of workers involved in the World Cup in Qatar with the issues faced by NHS nurses. Rishi Sunak hit back at Neville’s comments saying people wanted the former Manchester United star’s views on football, not politics. Sunak noted that he grew up in an NHS family and has always supported the workers during his time as chancellor.

Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Manchester

NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

