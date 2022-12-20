Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “‘Not right’: Rishi Sunak calls out Gary Neville for NHS comments” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has responded to pundit and former footballer Gary Neville, after he criticised the Government’s approach to striking nurses and workers. The ex-Manchester United defender compared the plight of workers involved in the World Cup in Qatar with the issues faced by NHS nurses. Rishi Sunak hit back at Neville’s comments saying people wanted the former Manchester United star’s views on football, not politics. Sunak noted that he grew up in an NHS family and has always supported the workers during his time as chancellor. #dailymail #rishisunak #garyneville #strikes #comments #nurses #workers Daily Mail YouTube Channel

