South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “‘Not humiliated,’ says Russia as Ukrainian soldiers retake Kherson amid celebrations” – below is their description.
Residents in Kherson greeted Ukrainian soldiers with hugs and kisses as Kyiv retook the region over the weekend. The Kremlin said the withdrawal was not a climbdown but rather it was to save the lives of soldiers amid difficulties to maintain supply lines.
About This Source - South China Morning Post
The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.
