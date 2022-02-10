Northern Ireland: Dougie Beattie on the fallout from Paul Givan’s resignation

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled "Northern Ireland: Dougie Beattie on the fallout from Paul Givan's resignation"

‘Stormont was already in bad enough shape, the last thing that it really needed was to be left in this paralysed position over the Protocol.’

GB News Northern Ireland Reporter Dougie Beattie on the fallout from Paul Givan’s resignation.

